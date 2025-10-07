After EC announcement, Telangana parties swing into election mode

HYDERABAD: As if by reflex, all political parties have swung into action after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the by-election schedule for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat. Parties are finalising their candidates and sharpening their campaign strategies to capture the high-profile constituency.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is determined to retain the seat, which fell vacant after the untimely death of Maganti Gopinath. His wife, Maganti Sunitha, has been announced as the BRS candidate.

The party has appointed former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammad Mahmood Ali and other senior leaders to oversee the campaign and ensure victory. It is also assigning MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders as booth and division-level in-charges.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLA T Harish Rao have already begun campaigning in the constituency. They are attacking the ruling Congress for its alleged governance failures and the BJP for the Centre’s inaction on key public issues.

Cong determined to win seat

The Congress, on the other hand, is determined to wrest the seat from the BRS to prove that its winning streak is continuing. The party wants to project a victory here as public endorsement of its state policies.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring the campaign. He believes that if the party could win the Cantonment byelection, it can also capture Jubilee Hills, which falls within the GHMC limits. A win here would help the Congress claim that the BRS’ influence in Hyderabad has been on the wane since the 2023 Assembly elections, when Congress failed to win even a single seat in the GHMC area.