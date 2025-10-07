All set for Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: As many as 3.99 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise when the byelection for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat is held in the second week of November.
According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the bypoll will be held on November 11, 2025, and the results will be declared on November 14, 2025. The byelection was necessitated by the untimely demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath on June 8, 2025.
While announcing the election schedule on Monday, Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said that the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force in Hyderabad district with immediate effect.
Addressing the media along with Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, he said that Secunderabad RDO Sri Sai Ram has been appointed as the returning officer for the constituency.
Revealing further details, Karnan said that the gazette notification for the bypoll will be issued on October 13. “As of September 30, 2025, there are a total of 3.99 lakh voters in the constituency. The electoral rolls, revised with reference to July 1, 2025, include 2,07,367 male voters, 1,91,590 female voters, 25 third-gender voters and 18 service voters. The gender ratio is 924 women per 1,000 men,” he said.
Claims and objections
The Hyderabad DEO also said that voters can verify their names at the ERO office, on voters.eci.gov.in, ceotelangana.nic.in, the Voter Helpline App, through BLOs or via the toll-free number 1950. “Claims and objections through Forms 6, 7, and 8 will be accepted up to 10 days before the last date for nominations. Appeals under Section 24 of the RPA, 1950 can be made first to the DEO, and then to the CEO, Telangana,” he said.
While stating that the EPIC card will be the primary ID to enter the polling stations, he said: “The voters can also use 12 alternative documents as IDs. They are Aadhaar, MGNREGA job card, bank/post office passbook with photo, health insurance smart card (Labour Ministry/Ayushman Bharat), driving licence, PAN card, NPR smart card, passport, pension document with photo, service ID (Govt/PSU/PLC employees), official ID for MPs/MLAs/MLCs and UDID Card (Social Justice Ministry).”
Nodal officers
The DEO also revealed that 19 nodal officers have been appointed for various election tasks and 55 sector officers for 38 sectors, along with reserves. Around 2,400 polling personnel, including 600 presiding officers, 600 assistant presiding officers and 1,200 polling officers will be on duty, he said.
“A total of 826 control units (CUs), 1,494 ballot units (BUs) and 837 VVPATs will be used. The First-Level Checking (FLC) of all units was completed in the presence of BEL engineers, representatives of political parties and DEO officers. The units were sealed and stored as per ECI protocol. Deployment, transportation and randomisation will follow ECI guidelines,” he added.
He also said that special facilities will be provided for PwD and senior voters who are over 80 years, including wheelchair assistance and pick-up/drop services with the help of volunteers. A 24×7 DEO Control Room will handle cVIGIL complaints within 100 minutes, he added.
Security plan
A joint security plan has been drawn up with Hyderabad City Police for route marches and sector-wise deployment. Teams deployed include Flying Squads (9), Static Surveillance (9), Video Surveillance (2), Video Viewing (2) and Accounting teams (4) — with numbers to be increased as polling nears.
The SST, FST and VST teams have been activated for real-time seizure and cVIGIL monitoring. Work on removing defacement of public property has begun. A District Grievance Committee will review and release seized cash and valuables as per ECI norms.