All set for Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: As many as 3.99 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise when the byelection for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat is held in the second week of November.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the bypoll will be held on November 11, 2025, and the results will be declared on November 14, 2025. The byelection was necessitated by the untimely demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath on June 8, 2025.

While announcing the election schedule on Monday, Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said that the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force in Hyderabad district with immediate effect.

Addressing the media along with Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, he said that Secunderabad RDO Sri Sai Ram has been appointed as the returning officer for the constituency.

Revealing further details, Karnan said that the gazette notification for the bypoll will be issued on October 13. “As of September 30, 2025, there are a total of 3.99 lakh voters in the constituency. The electoral rolls, revised with reference to July 1, 2025, include 2,07,367 male voters, 1,91,590 female voters, 25 third-gender voters and 18 service voters. The gender ratio is 924 women per 1,000 men,” he said.

Claims and objections

The Hyderabad DEO also said that voters can verify their names at the ERO office, on voters.eci.gov.in, ceotelangana.nic.in, the Voter Helpline App, through BLOs or via the toll-free number 1950. “Claims and objections through Forms 6, 7, and 8 will be accepted up to 10 days before the last date for nominations. Appeals under Section 24 of the RPA, 1950 can be made first to the DEO, and then to the CEO, Telangana,” he said.