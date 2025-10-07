Centuries-old Edupayala Temple suffers damage from floods

MEDAK: For the first time in its history, Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani Temple on the Manjeera river in Nagasanipally remained submerged in floodwaters for over 50 days, turning the normally serene site into a scene of unprecedented chaos. The temple, usually a calm centre of worship, was completely underwater — not due to a cyclone or a sudden dam breach, but because of unusually heavy rainfall combined with massive releases from the Singur project.

Floodwaters from Singur flow through Edupayala to the Nizamsagar project. Since last August, when the Singur project reached full capacity, the gates have been repeatedly opened to release water downstream due to local rains and runoff from Karnataka.

Earlier, releasing 20 to 30 cusecs caused little to no damage. Recently, however, nearly one lakh cusecs poured through the temple, washing away the prasadam distribution shed, the shed in front of the temple, and the iron rods set up for queue lines.

Officials were forced to perform rituals for the processional deities at the Rajagopuram, while the Navaratri celebrations, usually held inside the temple, were for the first time conducted atop the flooded structure. A large number of devotees also flocked to Edupayala to witness the spectacle, cameras in hand, as floodwaters began to recede slightly.