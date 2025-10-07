Hike to fund e-bus push: TGSRTC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has begun collecting a ‘Green Fee’ on all city bus tickets from Monday, saying the additional charge is necessary to fund Hyderabad’s shift from diesel to electric buses.

The hike, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per ticket, will be used to build electric bus depots and charging infrastructure across the city, TGSRTC officials said.

They said the decision was unavoidable, given the heavy investment required to replace thousands of diesel buses with cleaner alternatives. Over the next three years, TGSRTC plans to induct 2,800 new electric buses.