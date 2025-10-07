Hike to fund e-bus push: TGSRTC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has begun collecting a ‘Green Fee’ on all city bus tickets from Monday, saying the additional charge is necessary to fund Hyderabad’s shift from diesel to electric buses.
The hike, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per ticket, will be used to build electric bus depots and charging infrastructure across the city, TGSRTC officials said.
They said the decision was unavoidable, given the heavy investment required to replace thousands of diesel buses with cleaner alternatives. Over the next three years, TGSRTC plans to induct 2,800 new electric buses.
According to TGSRTC estimates, each diesel bus emits around 2.15 kg of carbon a day, leading to nearly 600 tonnes of carbon emissions daily across the city. Officials said reducing these emissions through electrification would directly improve air quality.
The transition, however, involves major costs. Setting up high-tension (HT) power connections, new depots, and charging stations at existing facilities such as JBS, HCU, and Miyapur is expected to cost around Rs 392 crore.
Officials pointed out that the green fee is expected to generate roughly Rs 110 crore per year, a part of what is needed for the upgrade. They said the fee would help bridge funding gaps without depending entirely on government subsidies.
TGSRTC officials said the fare hike was a step towards sustainable urban mobility. “Without a dedicated funding source, the transition to electric buses would be delayed. This fee ensures we can continue improving services while investing in a cleaner future for the city,” a senior official said.