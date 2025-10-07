HMDA gets two weeks to file reply on land transfer

The Telangana High Court on Monday granted the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) a final two-week period to file its counter affidavit in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the transfer of Goshamahal Stadium land. The court warned that failure to comply would invite the imposition of costs.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, was hearing a PIL challenging the state government’s decision to transfer the Goshamahal Stadium and adjoining parcels of land to the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department for constructing a new Osmania General Hospital complex.

The petitioner sought a declaration that the transfer, through GO Ms No. 45 dated January 30, 2025, was illegal, arbitrary and in violation of the Master Plan 2031 zonal regulations and the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975. It was also argued that the move infringed upon fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The matter was adjourned for two weeks, with the court directing HMDA to file its response within the stipulated time.