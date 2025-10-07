If it is sincere, govt should present strong legal arguments: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that the petition challenging the 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies was dismissed by the Supreme Court because a similar case is already pending before the Telangana High Court.

He said it was only natural for the apex court to advise the petitioners to first argue their case before the high court, especially when a similar matter is already under consideration there. He criticised Congress ministers for “making a show” by undertaking a journey to Delhi, as though they would be able to get the verdict in the government’s favour.

Reiterating that the BJP has always supported 42 per cent BC reservations, he said that if the Congress government is truly sincere about the issue, it should present strong legal arguments with the help of expert lawyers in the high court to ensure justice for the BC community.

The BJP chief also criticised the state government for hiking RTC bus fares, calling the increase steep and unjustified. The minimum fare, he pointed out, has doubled from `5 to `10.

He accused the Congress of betraying the poor and middle class, saying, “The same government that promised free bus travel for women has now imposed a burden on the men by raising fares.”