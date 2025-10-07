Key factor missing in ‘competition for digital supremacy’

ADILABAD: The state and Union governments have truly outdone themselves in the race to “digitally empower” the students of government schools in Adilabad by handing out computers and apparently forgetting that teachers might actually be needed to teach children how to use them.

Yes, the schools are now equipped with computers to boost technical education. Sadly, without a single computer faculty in sight, students remain just as far from coding as they were before. But fear not, the central government handed out Virtual Reality headsets for primary school students because nothing says “digital education” like a gadget without a guide.

Meanwhile, the supplied systems are barely functional, and several schools don’t even have enough rooms to set up proper labs. Yet, the state government has thoughtfully slotted two periods of computer education per week, no faculty, no working systems, but at least the timetable looks impressive. Efficiency at its finest.

Teacher union leaders have welcomed the move, pointing out that appointing tutors might actually turn these “classes” into something resembling real learning. In the meantime, a handful of experienced teachers are heroically stepping in, voluntarily spending their own time teaching computer skills, making up for what the government clearly forgot.

Where one initiative falls short, others like Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), Atal Tinkering Labs, digital learning books, and special digital lab setups are being rolled out. Now, the state and Union governments are racing to implement their own education policies.

Khushboo Gupta, the in-charge district educational officer, confirmed that for non-working computers ,tenders have been called. A private company will handle both maintenance and tutoring.