Lalithaa Jewellery gets SEBI nod for Rs 1.7K cr IPO

HYDERABAD: Chennai-based Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise Rs 1,700 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 500 crore by promoter Kiran Kumar.

The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI on June 6.

Proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to Rs 1,014.50 crore, will be used to fund the expansion of retail stores across India and for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1985 with its first store in Chennai’s T Nagar, Lalithaa Jewellery has grown into a prominent player in South India’s organised jewellery retail space. As of December 31, 2024, the company operates 56 stores across Tamil Nadu (20) Andhra Pradesh (22) Karnataka (7) Telangana (6) and Puducherry (1) spanning over 6.09 lakh sq ft of retail space.