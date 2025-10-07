Southwest monsoon likely to pack up from Telangana by Oct 15

HYDERABAD: After an extended spell of heavy rainfall and multiple weather systems, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from Telangana by October 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao told TNIE, “The normal southwest monsoon withdrawal date is September 17. It started from northwest Rajasthan on September 14. Later, two active systems in the Bay of Bengal maintained the monsoon’s activity, delaying its withdrawal by seven to 10 days. Both systems have now weakened, and withdrawal has resumed from Uttar Pradesh. By October 15, the monsoon should be fully withdrawn from Telangana.”

He cautioned that residual low-pressure systems may still form over the Bay of Bengal, but no cyclonic activity is expected. This year, Telangana saw an unusually high number of low-pressure systems, with 10 developing in the west-central Bay of Bengal, significantly affecting rainfall.