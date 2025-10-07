Southwest monsoon likely to pack up from Telangana by Oct 15

HYDERABAD: After an extended spell of heavy rainfall and multiple weather systems, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from Telangana by October 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao told TNIE, “The normal southwest monsoon withdrawal date is September 17. It started from northwest Rajasthan on September 14. Later, two active systems in the Bay of Bengal maintained the monsoon’s activity, delaying its withdrawal by seven to 10 days. Both systems have now weakened, and withdrawal has resumed from Uttar Pradesh. By October 15, the monsoon should be fully withdrawn from Telangana.”
He cautioned that residual low-pressure systems may still form over the Bay of Bengal, but no cyclonic activity is expected. This year, Telangana saw an unusually high number of low-pressure systems, with 10 developing in the west-central Bay of Bengal, significantly affecting rainfall.
August was the most active month with six systems, followed by two in September. A deep depression at the end of September intensified rainfall across several districts.
As monsoon conditions recede, Telangana will transition into the winter season, expected to be near normal with slightly above-average minimum temperatures.
“Winter temperatures would not go down much. Maximum temperatures will hover around normal, and we are not expecting many cold waves — maybe one or two,” the official added.
For Hyderabad, minimum temperatures are expected between 20°C and 15°C.
Northern Telangana may see temperatures dip to around 10°C, while eastern parts remain warmer, with minimums not falling below 18°C.
Peak winter is anticipated between November 15 and the second week of January.