US pharma major to invest $1 billion in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to investments in Telangana, US pharma major Eli Lilly will invest $1 billion to set up a manufacturing and quality hub in the state. With this investment, the pharma company plans to expand its global medicine supply capacity.

The announcement was made after the company’s global delegation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Monday.

The chief minister thanked the Eli Lilly delegation for choosing Telangana for its investment and assured them of the government’s full support. Revanth attributed Hyderabad’s growth as a pharma hub to former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s initiative in establishing IDPL in Hyderabad in 1965. “Indira Gandhi’s initiative in 1965 is the reason why Hyderabad stands as a hub of bulk drug manufacturing. Hyderabad was also at the epicentre of Covid vaccine manufacturing on the global stage,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated, “Telangana means business. Hyderabad is a global city. Our government will support and welcome all industries looking to invest here.”

ATC being set up in Genome Valley: CM

Explaining the government’s plans to transform Telangana into a knowledge hub, the chief minister said that an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) is being set up at Genome Valley in the city to ensure technical support for companies. “We have included several renowned pharma industrialists on the Board of Governors of the Young India Skills University in Hyderabad, for which Anand Mahindra is the chairperson,” he added.