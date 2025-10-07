US pharma major to invest $1 billion in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to investments in Telangana, US pharma major Eli Lilly will invest $1 billion to set up a manufacturing and quality hub in the state. With this investment, the pharma company plans to expand its global medicine supply capacity.
The announcement was made after the company’s global delegation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Monday.
The chief minister thanked the Eli Lilly delegation for choosing Telangana for its investment and assured them of the government’s full support. Revanth attributed Hyderabad’s growth as a pharma hub to former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s initiative in establishing IDPL in Hyderabad in 1965. “Indira Gandhi’s initiative in 1965 is the reason why Hyderabad stands as a hub of bulk drug manufacturing. Hyderabad was also at the epicentre of Covid vaccine manufacturing on the global stage,” he said.
The chief minister reiterated, “Telangana means business. Hyderabad is a global city. Our government will support and welcome all industries looking to invest here.”
ATC being set up in Genome Valley: CM
Explaining the government’s plans to transform Telangana into a knowledge hub, the chief minister said that an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) is being set up at Genome Valley in the city to ensure technical support for companies. “We have included several renowned pharma industrialists on the Board of Governors of the Young India Skills University in Hyderabad, for which Anand Mahindra is the chairperson,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, minister Sridhar Babu said Lilly’s expansion in Hyderabad is a testament to Telangana’s dynamic industrial landscape and its growing influence in advanced healthcare manufacturing. Patrik Jonsson, president, Lilly International, emphasised that this investment reaffirms the company’s confidence in India as a hub for capability building within its global network.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office said the investment decision reiterates the company’s trust in Telangana’s leadership and effective governance, following the inauguration of its global capability centre in Hyderabad in August this year. Despite strong interest from several states, Eli Lilly chose Telangana owing to its favourable ecosystem, availability of highly skilled manpower, robust infrastructure, and proactive government support, it added.
It explained, “Eli Lilly’s expansion marks the company’s growing interest in Telangana beyond GCCs and in addressing new medicines to treat diabetes and obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions. The company will begin recruitment immediately for its Hyderabad location, with openings across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions.”
With the setting up of the new facilities, Eli Lilly is set to manufacture in Telangana and supply globally.