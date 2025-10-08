13-year-old found dead in hostel, family alleges negligence

SIDDIPET: A 13-year-old student was found dead in a social welfare hostel in Jillelagadda village of Husnabad on Tuesday. The victim, identified as S Vivek, a Class 8 student, was a native of Nanganur.

According to police, the victim’s father, Satyanarayana, visited the hostel around 9 am after the Dasara holidays. Around 11 am, he received a call from the hostel teacher stating that Vivek had fallen after a rope turned around his neck and was shifted to the hospital.

Satyanarayana alleged that the hostel management’s negligence led to his son’s death, questioning how the authorities could be so careless towards students.

Relatives of Vivek held a dharna at the hostel demanding action against those responsible.

The body has been sent to the government hospital for postmortem. Husnabad police have registered a case and are investigating.