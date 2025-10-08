42% BC reservation: Revanth talks legal strategy with experts

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday held discussions with Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to review the legal strategy for defending the state government’s decision to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in urban and rural local bodies.

The high court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday several petitions that have been filed challenging the government’s decision to enhance BC quota in local bodies.

The meeting was attended by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy,

Ponnam Prabhakar, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Vakiti Srihari.

During the meeting, the chief minister is understood to have asked the legal team to present a strong case before the high court, emphasising the rationale and merits behind issuing GO 9, granting 42 per cent quota for BCs in local body elections.

Singhvi, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, is representing the state’s case in the high court, alongside the advocate general. He also represented a similar case, which challenged the same GO in the Supreme Court.