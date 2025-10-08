KTR, Harish to jointly command BRS forces

HYDERABAD: The BRS appears to be determined to score a decisive victory in the upcoming high-stakes Jubilee Hills byelection.

For the first time, party working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao are jointly leading the charge, with an objective to wrest the seat and reassert the pink party’s muscle in Hyderabad.

The BRS, still nursing wounds from the Kavitha controversy that sent shockwaves through its ranks, is treading carefully this time.

Kavitha’s verbal volleys at Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Kumar — which eventually led to her suspension — have left the BRS wary. Her recent exit from the party and the Legislative Council has become a lingering headache.

Once, it was Rama Rao alone who helmed the party’s affairs in the GHMC elections, but in the changed political climate, both leaders have rolled up their sleeves to fight shoulder to shoulder.

Though there have been whispers of friction between the two, the duo is now putting up a united front — keen to show that they remain loyal lieutenants of K Chandrashekar Rao’s legacy.

Known as the party’s “troubleshooter,” Harish Rao has previously spearheaded several byelection campaigns, including Huzurabad and Dubbak, where the BRS stumbled, as well as Narayankhed and Paleru, which the party won between 2014 and 2018.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, led the BRS to an emphatic victory in the GHMC polls, clinching 99 seats in the first election and 56 seats in the subsequent one. He also helmed the campaign in the Nagarjunasagar byelection, which ended in a party win.