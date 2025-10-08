‘Lover’ booked for raping, murdering 17-year-old girl

NALGONDA: A man surrendered to the police on Tuesday after allegedly raping and murdering a 17-year-old Intermediate student near the DIET College in Nalgonda district.

The victim, a native of Annareddygudem, was a first-year Intermediate student at Komati Reddy Prateek Reddy College in the district headquarters.

According to her relatives, she had been in a relationship with a man named Gaddam Krishna, reported to be in his 20s, from Guttakindi Annaram village in Nalgonda.

On Tuesday, the two went to a room near the DIET College and got into an argument, following which Krishna allegedly raped and murdered her.

Later, the accused surrendered before the police.

Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar inspected the crime scene and confirmed that cases have been registered against Krishna under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, along with charges of rape and murder.