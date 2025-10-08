Ponnam’s ‘arrogant’ remark rankles Adluri

HYDERABAD: The simmering discord between Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and SC Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when the latter publicly expressed his displeasure over what he described as “arrogant and objectionable remarks” made against him by the former.

During a press conference on Sunday, Prabhakar was heard saying “buffalo was late as he has no time sense”. Although it was not clear whom he was referring to, it was circulated on social media that the objectionable statement was directed at Laxman. Prabhakar, however, immediately condemned the speculation.

In a video statement on Tuesday, Laxman said, “I don’t speak with arrogance like Ponnam Prabhakar. I don’t have money, but I have conviction. I believe he would realise his mistake. I am someone who believes in the ethics, ideology and flag of the Congress.”

“I became a minister because I was born a Madiga. Is that my mistake? If Ponnam doesn’t change his attitude, he alone will be responsible for the consequences,” he added.