Restoration design of three barrages within a year: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the restoration of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is being undertaken strictly in accordance with the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) report.

The minister said the state government had already floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) inviting reputed national institutions and expert organisations to participate in the restoration works. A premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is likely to serve as the principal technical partner, working in close coordination with the Chief Design Organisation of the Telangana Irrigation department.

Speaking to reporters after a detailed review with officials at the Secretariat, Uttam said: “A premier IIT team will handle structural design, testing and rehabilitation planning. Pre-monsoon assessments have been completed and post-monsoon verification will follow shortly. The full restoration design is expected to be completed within a year.”

Twin options

Taking up the Tummidihatti component of the Pranahita-Chevella project as the first agenda item, he said engineering teams were currently evaluating two alternative canal alignments, and a decision on the preferred route would be taken by October 22.

He explained that one option involves carrying water from Mylaram through a 71.5-km gravity canal and a 14-km tunnel to Sundilla, while the second route proposes diversion through Yellampalli with an intermediate pumping station. Both alternatives, he said, are under technical evaluation for cost-efficiency, hydraulic performance, topographical suitability, and energy requirements.