Telangana experiences prolonged monsoon; August emerges as the wettest month

HYDERABAD: Telangana experienced a vigorous and prolonged southwest monsoon this year, characterised by frequent spells of rain and multiple instances of heavy to extremely heavy downpours. Data compiled from the four core monsoon months — June to September — shows that while rainfall was fairly well distributed across the season, August emerged as the wettest and most intense month.

The monsoon began steadily in June, with rainfall recorded on all 30 days. Eight of these days saw heavy rainfall, while one day experienced very heavy rainfall. Although June marked a promising start, the intensity of rainfall remained moderate compared to the following months.

July proved even wetter, with rain recorded on all 31 days – the highest number of rainy days in the season. The intensity increased, featuring 12 days of heavy rainfall, three days of very heavy rainfall, and two days of extremely heavy rainfall. Frequent showers and occasional cloudbursts in July helped replenish reservoirs and bolstered agricultural activity across the state.

August, however, stood out as the month of the heaviest and most widespread rainfall. Of the 30 rainy days, 20 experienced heavy rainfall, 12 very heavy rainfall, and six extremely heavy downpours. Weather officials attributed this to multiple active systems over the Bay of Bengal, which triggered continuous rainfall across Telangana.

In September, the monsoon remained unusually active. Rain occurred on all 30 days, with 21 heavy rainfall days, eight very heavy rainfall days, and one extremely heavy rainfall day. While the intensity slightly eased compared to August, the frequency remained exceptionally high, keeping the state drenched for nearly the entire month.

According to IMD-Hyderabad, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw by October 15. The season not only replenished groundwater and reservoirs but also tested urban drainage systems with repeated episodes of heavy to extreme rainfall.