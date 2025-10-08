Telangana HC extends protection granted to KCR, Harish

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, on Tuesday extended its interim order restraining the state government from taking any adverse action against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, former state chief secretary SK Joshi and Smita Sabharwal,

additional secretary in the CMO during the BRS regime, based on the findings of the PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The bench was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by the four leaders and officers, challenging the implementation of the Commission’s report dated July 31, 2025. The petitioners sought directions to suspend the report, which accuses them of irregularities and negligence in the design and construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, integral components of the massive Kaleshwaram project.

On September 2, 2025, the same bench had restrained the Telangana government from acting upon the findings of the report, observing that no adverse action should be taken until the matter is fully adjudicated.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy, appearing for the state government, sought more time to file the state’s reply.

Granting the request, the bench posted the matter to November 12, 2025 and in the meantime extended the interim protection earlier granted to the petitioners.