Telangana to implement new electoral reforms in Jubilee Hills Bypoll, says CEO

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday said that the upcoming byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency would be held under the new electoral reforms introduced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The reforms, being implemented for the first time during the Bihar Assembly elections and eight other byelections across the country, aim to enhance voter convenience, transparency and efficiency.

Key measures include the use of AI-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring for sensitive polling stations, green election initiatives such as reduced paper use and ecofriendly materials, and capping the number of voters per polling station at 1,200 to reduce overcrowding.