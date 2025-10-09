BJP's Raghunandan Rao alleges political conspiracy as AIMIM skips Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday accused his party’s rivals of staging a “political drama” in relation to the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection.

He questioned why the AIMIM has opted not to contest, saying: “AIMIM will contest everywhere in the country. They have announced that they will contest 30 seats in Bihar. But why are they not contesting in Jubilee Hills? People should ask themselves.”

Speaking to reporters here, Raghunandan Rao alleged a political conspiracy behind AIMIM’s absence. He asked: “Which party, BRS or Congress, will AIMIM support? In the 2014 Jubilee Hills election, AIMIM secured second place. So why is it refusing to contest now? Which party benefits from this decision?”

He also claimed that, under a tacit agreement, the Congress government had allocated land for a graveyard.

Raghunandan Rao further alleged that as part of a secret deal, the Congress agreed to give AIMIM the mayor seat. “In the last GHMC election, BJP won 48 seats. If BJP wins the Jubilee Hills bypoll, it will also secure a majority in GHMC. That is why Congress and AIMIM have tied up,” the MP alleged.

He repeated the BJP’s slogan of “Sab Ka Saath… Sab Ka Vikas… Sab Ka Vishwas” and alleged that in contrast, the Congress was working to appease “a particular section”.