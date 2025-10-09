Buzz in Telangana over IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Jha’s transfer

HYDERABAD: The corridors of power are abuzz these days with questions over IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Jha’s transfer, as the officer has yet to assume charge as special secretary, Roads & Buildings department, 10 days after the government issued orders.

Jha, who earlier served as Sircilla district collector, was transferred on September 27 following a series of controversies.

However, his delay in joining the new post has fuelled speculation that the posting may have been put on hold.

According to sources, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who heads the R&B department, is said to have expressed displeasure to the chief secretary over Jha’s appointment, reportedly objecting to the move being made without prior consultation. The minister is learnt to have told the chief secretary that he did not want a “controversial officer” in his department.

Though there has been no official confirmation that the posting was withheld, Jha has not taken charge so far.

During his tenure in Sircilla, Jha faced multiple complaints, including allegations of protocol violations and failure to implement high court directions, for which he was once asked to appear personally before the court.

More recently, Government Whip Adi Srinivas lodged a complaint with the chief secretary, alleging that Jha arrived late to the Praja Palana Dinotsavam (Praja Palana Day) event on September 17, violating protocol. Following this, the government issued transfer orders 10 days later.