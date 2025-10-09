Centre asks Telangana to help other states adopt T-Fiber model

HYDERABAD: The T-Fiber pilot villages programme received national recognition for their digital-inclusion success at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, organised at Yashobhoomi in Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia described the initiative as a “role model for other states” and congratulated Telangana IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu for the state’s innovative approach to rural broadband connectivity.

The Union minister appreciated Telangana’s demonstration of how last-mile fibre connectivity can transform rural communities and invited the state to extend support to other states in replicating the T-Fiber model.

He also encouraged Telangana to establish additional pilot villages across the country.

Participating in the IT Ministers’ Round Table Conference, Sridhar reaffirmed the state’s commitment to partnering with the Centre to accelerate BharatNet implementation, resolve Right of Way (RoW) challenges and strengthen cyber-security frameworks to protect national and state digital assets.

“Digital equity is the foundation of inclusive growth. Telangana is committed to bridging the rural-urban divide and building a resilient digital infrastructure for the future,” said Sridhar Babu.

The minister highlighted the progress achieved under T-Fiber, the state’s flagship broadband initiative aimed at providing high-speed connectivity to every household, institution and enterprise.