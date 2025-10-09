EAGLE arrests four drug manufacturers from Hyderabad; 220kgs of Ephedrine seized

HYDERABAD: The state anti-narcotics wing, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), raided a flat in Jeedimetla and arrested four drug manufacturers and seized 220 kgs of Ephedrine drug, worth about Rs 10 crore in Indian market and Rs 72 crore in International market, from their possession. The accused manufactured in a pharma company, PNM Life Sciences, which was also seized by the police.
The accused are Vastavayi Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma (52), Dangeti Anil (31), Musini Dorababu (29) and Maddu Venkata Krishna Rao (45). Another accused M Prasad (49) is absconding. All are natives of different districts from Andhra Pradesh.
EAGLE officials said that the accused, Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma worked as Quality Chemist and Quality Analyst in several companies till 2009. He began his real estate business in Hyderabad shortly after and continued to be in the field till 2019. After that he returned to his village and started his aquaculture business.
Varma was arrested twice by NCB Bangalore and NCB Hyderabad in the year 2017 and 2019 respectively. He was in possession of 250 kgs of Amphetamine and 10 kgs of Alprazolam.
Anil moved to Hyderabad in 2014 after a vocational course in Automobile Engineering in Yanam and worked at several chemical companies in various posts. Since 2023 he has been working as Production Manager at PNM Life Sciences.
Dorababu studied up to 7th class. In 2018, he migrated to Hyderabad and worked in a couple of companies as a helper. Currently, he works as an operator in Vignasai Laboratories, Jeedimetla.
Venkata Krishna did his ITI in welding at Government ITI College, Nellore, AP during 1995-96. He and his brother Prasad established Sai Techno Engineers in Jeedimetla in 2011, and later PNM Life Sciences at IDA Bollaram in 2019. At Sai Techno Engineers, they manufactured chemical equipment like reactors, condensors, receivers and storage tanks. At PNM Life Sciences, they did chemical work for other companies.
EAGLE officials said that Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma went to the PNM Life Sciences factory in IDA Bollaram along with friend Swamy, in the month of December 2024 and got introduced to Anil, where he is working as a Production Manager. After that, Shiva Ramakrisna Parama Varma and Anil met a couple of times at Raaga Bar and Restaurant, near Suchitra, and discussed preparing Ephedrine drugs and promised to give a fair amount of money.
Later, Anil discussed the offer with his company owners and co-accused Venkata Krishna Rao and Prasad. They agreed to the offer and directed Anil to proceed with the production.
In the last week of December 2024, Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma gave a formula to Anil on how to prepare Ephedrine and supplied raw materials and also transferred cash of Rs 8 Lakhs. With that money Anil purchased remaining raw material.
Based on the formula, Anil completed the process. They got about 220 KGs of Ephedrine drug and dumped the same in the residential flat of Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma in Sai Datta Residency, Spring Field Colony, Jeedimetla.
All four accused sought the help of Dorababu, a friend of Anil in getting prospective buyers. EAGLE had an eye on the old drug offenders. The accused Varma came under the scanner and based on the industries he visited, EAGLE was discreetly watching him. On Thursday, the officials nabbed them along with the drugs.
“The interesting fact that came out during the investigation is that ephedrine can be made into methamphetamine and the cost becomes tenfold,” the officials said.
The drug manufacturing unit, PNM Life Sciences, located at IDA Bollaram has been seized. No Lease Deed, minutes of board meetings, bank transactions, IVs and RVs were maintained by the industry owners.
Officials explained that Ephedrine is a highly addictive drug. Taking Ephedrine has multiple effects on the human body. It causes anxiety, insomnia, dizziness, shivering, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss and other problems.
EAGLE has requested the youth to beware and the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children.
EAGLE also asked for people to pass information to Police through phone 8712671111 or toll-free number 1908 to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free city.