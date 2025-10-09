EAGLE arrests four drug manufacturers from Hyderabad; 220kgs of Ephedrine seized

HYDERABAD: The state anti-narcotics wing, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), raided a flat in Jeedimetla and arrested four drug manufacturers and seized 220 kgs of Ephedrine drug, worth about Rs 10 crore in Indian market and Rs 72 crore in International market, from their possession. The accused manufactured in a pharma company, PNM Life Sciences, which was also seized by the police.

The accused are Vastavayi Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma (52), Dangeti Anil (31), Musini Dorababu (29) and Maddu Venkata Krishna Rao (45). Another accused M Prasad (49) is absconding. All are natives of different districts from Andhra Pradesh.

EAGLE officials said that the accused, Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma worked as Quality Chemist and Quality Analyst in several companies till 2009. He began his real estate business in Hyderabad shortly after and continued to be in the field till 2019. After that he returned to his village and started his aquaculture business.