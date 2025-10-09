How ‘more pesticides’ are killing Adilabad’s farmers

ADILABAD: The calculation is simple in the minds of many farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district: more pesticide equals better yield. But on the ground, this logic is proving fatal. From the lack of protective gear during spraying to the sale of unregistered brands, every step is fraught with risk. The result is a dual crisis — a public health emergency marked by rising cancer cases and poisonings, and an ecological one — all unfolding without any official mechanism to monitor the torrent of chemicals being used.

Pesticide use has surged across crops. While these chemicals help control insects and plant diseases, their excessive use is triggering severe health hazards and ecological imbalance, officials said. Cancer cases are reportedly rising, with doctors linking several to prolonged exposure in the fields. Lack of awareness remains a major factor.

Public policy expert Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi told TNIE that pesticide exposure has been proven to cause cancer globally, citing a US case where a farmer received compensation after developing cancer from exposure. He criticised the absence of a state-level mechanism to regulate pesticide use and urged a ban on hazardous varieties.

Lack of inspections

Farmers in the district cultivate about 5.6 lakh hectares, using over 65,000 litres of pesticides each year — a trade worth nearly Rs 750 crore. Yet, officials seldom inspect pesticide shops or verify if products are approved by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC), sources said. Unregistered brands continue to flood markets, particularly in Agency areas.