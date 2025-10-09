Kids bereft of studies as Nalgonda school stays shut despite HC order to reopen after bus tragedy

NALGONDA: Hundreds of students have been deprived of education for over a month due to an ongoing controversy stemming from alleged negligence and non-compliance by the district administration after a tragic school bus accident. The situation intensified after the Telangana High Court reportedly struck down the district collector’s order to seal a private school.

The issue began on September 4, when an LKG student was run over by the rear wheels of a private school bus in Nalgonda. The incident sparked protests by student organisations and the victim’s relatives. Following an inquiry, the district collector sealed the school on September 6.

The school management later compensated the victim’s mother in the presence of elders and confirmed the dismissal of the bus driver.

Despite repeated pleas to reopen the school for students’ sake, the collector did not respond, prompting the management to approach the High Court. On September 16, the court quashed the collector’s order, criticising officials for sealing the school without prior notice. It directed immediate reopening, further inquiry, and appropriate action thereafter.

Even after the order, the school remains closed. The management alleges the District Education department, realising its mistake, issued a show-cause notice dated September 4 but served it on September 25. They claim to have duly noted the receipt date and submitted their explanation.