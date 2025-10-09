Legal cloud continues to hang over Telangana local body polls

HYDERABAD: Though the official notification for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) elections is set to be issued on Thursday, a legal cloud continues to hang over the polls due to the pending high court verdict on the reservation policy, creating uncertainty among candidates and parties alike.

The main concern lies in the legal challenge to GO 9, issued in August this year providing 42% reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

The Telangana High Court posted the case to Thursday for further hearing, leaving all stakeholders in a state of anxious anticipation. On Wednesday, hundreds watched the court proceedings live-streamed on a YouTube channel run by one of the petitioners.

The viewers included Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, which highlights the political significance the case holds.

Several senior Congress leaders, particularly those from BC communities, including ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Konda Surekha, veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao, MLAs Aadi Srinivas and K Shankaraiah, personally attended the court proceedings, a move widely seen as a show of solidarity with BCs as well as political signalling.