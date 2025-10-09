Man kills wife after she refuses to reconcile in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A man strangled and fatally assaulted his estranged second wife with a cement pole in Chevella on Tuesday after she refused to live with him.

The accused, V Jangaiah, a native of Venkatannaguda, reportedly sent photographs of the deceased to his first wife before surrendering to the police on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajitha.

Jangaiah, who works as a driver, was married to Rajitha after having married his first wife 15 years ago. Rajitha and Jangaiah had been living separately for some time.

On Monday, Jangaiah found Rajitha and, after meeting with village elders, brought her back to the village, urging her to stay with him. However, she reportedly told him she would not reconcile.

Enraged by her refusal, Jangaiah reportedly bore a grudge. Later, he took her out of the village, where he strangled Rajitha with a scarf and beat her chest with a cement pole. He was allegedly inebriated at the time of the murder.