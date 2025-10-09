Telangana HC stays GO on 42% BC quota in local body polls; Oppn slams govt

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on GO No. 9, BC Welfare (B) Department, dated September 26, 2025, which had enhanced reservation for Backward Classes in rural and urban local bodies to 42%.

A Division Bench, while allowing all implead petitions, directed the State Government to file its counters within four weeks, following which petitioners may submit their replies. With this development, the local body election process has come to a halt. The court clarified that a detailed order with reasons will be delivered later.

Immediately after the High Court stayed GO 9, which provides 42 per cent reservations to BCs in local body elections, Backward Classes leaders erupted in anger and launched a protest in front of the court. They raised slogans such as “CM Down Down.” They said the government had “stopped food at their mouth” (Noti vadda Annam Muddanu Aaparu).

The local body election process, which began on Thursday morning for the first phase across Telangana, came to a halt within hours following the High Court’s stay on the GO.

BC leader and MP R Krishnaiah said they would intensify the agitation to demand 42 per cent reservations for BCs, warning of a movement similar to the Mandal Commission agitation. He urged the State government to clarify its stand by evening.