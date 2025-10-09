Telangana High Court to hear petitions challenging 42% BC quota today

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin on Wednesday adjourned the hearing to 2.15 pm on Thursday on a batch of seven writ petitions challenging the state government’s decision to enhance reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42% in the ensuing local body elections.

The petitions sought suspension of GO Ms No 9 issued by the BC Welfare department on September 26, 2025, increasing BC reservations from 23% to 42%.

Senior counsel K Vivek Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that the government’s move was unconstitutional as the amendment to the Panchayat Raj Act, though passed by both Houses of the Legislature on August 31, 2025, was still awaiting the Governor’s assent. In this interim period, the government issued GO Ms No 9, which, he said, violated the Supreme Court’s judgment that no state or Union Territory could exceed the 50% cap on reservations.

He contended that elections cannot be held until the “triple test” mandated by the Supreme Court is satisfied. These include: Constitution of a dedicated commission to collect empirical data on BCs; determination of the proportion of reservation required; ensuring the aggregate reservation for SCs, STs, and BCs does not exceed 50%.