Telangana issues alert on toxic cough syrups contaminated with DEG

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Wednesday issued a public alert urging people to stop using two cough syrups, Relife and Respifresh TR, found adulterated with the highly toxic substance Diethylene Glycol (DEG).

The alert followed a report from the Bhopal Drug Testing Laboratory of the MP government confirming DEG contamination. Relief syrup, containing Ambroxol Hydrochloride, Guaiphenesin, Terbutaline Sulphate and Menthol, is manufactured by Shape Pharma Pvt Ltd in Gujarat, while Respifresh TR, with Bromhexine Hydrochloride, Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesin and Menthol, is made by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad.

The DCA directed drug inspectors and assistant directors to alert retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze stocks of the two products and ensure they are neither sold nor dispensed. It has also initiated enforcement measures and is monitoring the situation to prevent further risk to public health.

The public has been urged to exercise caution and report possession of these syrups to the nearest Drugs Control office or through toll-free number 1800-599-6969.