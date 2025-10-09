Two arrested for rape, murder of 17-year-old girl in Telangana

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda II town police have arrested two individuals in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in the Shamshunagar area on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Gaddam Krishna (21), a tractor driver from GK Annaram village, and Bachchalakoori Madhu (19), an auto driver from Rasoolpuram village.

According to DSP K Sivaram Reddy, G Krishna had befriended the victim, a college-going minor, around three months ago while working in her village. He allegedly lured her with false promises and maintained contact through Instagram.

On Tuesday morning, the girl left for college but was intercepted by Krishna near the DEO office in Nalgonda. To avoid suspicion, Krishna sought the help of Madhu, who brought the girl in his auto to Krishna’s rented room in Shamshunagar.

Krishna then sent Madhu away and assaulted the girl, who suffered severe bleeding, collapsed, and died. In panic, he locked the room and fled, later informing an acquaintance who alerted the police.

Krishna surrendered at the police station on Tuesday evening and confessed to the crime. Based on his statement, Madhu was also arrested.

The police seized an autorickshaw, a motorcycle , and two mobile phones. A team of doctors conducted the postmortem, and technical evidence further confirmed the sequence of events.

The case has been registered as Crime No. 364/2025 under sections 65(1) and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 5(j)(iv) read with section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

DSP stated that the investigation is being expedited to ensure the prompt filing of the charge sheet and that all efforts will be made to deliver justice swiftly so that the perpetrators face appropriate punishment.