We’ll win case, conduct polls with 42 per cent BC quota: Telangana minister Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Sounding optimistic of the Telangana High Court ruling in favour of the state government in several petitions filed against the GO 9, which was issued in August, granting 42% reservations to BCs in rural and local bodies, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday asserted that the local body polls will be conducted by implementing the enhanced BC quota.

The minister said that the Congress will fulfil the promise made to the people and Telangana would become a role model for the rest of the country by successfully implementing 42%t BC reservations.

Addressing the media, along minister Vakiti Srihari and Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, at Gandhi Bhavan, he advised the Opposition BRS and BJP to abide by the support they extended to 42% reservations in the State Legislature.

“BRS and BJP should rise above politics and extend support in the legal fight too,” he said.

“The mood of the House (legislature) plays a significant role in any democracy. That was one of the points of argument in the high court today. I am requesting all political parties to make their stand clear by impleading in the ongoing case,” he said.