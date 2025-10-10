Accidents claim more lives than murders, says Telangana DGP

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on Thursday highlighted the growing concern of road accidents in Telangana.

Noting the gravity of the issue, he said that while around 900 murders occur annually in Telangana, nearly 8,000 deaths result from road accidents each year.

Telangana DGP directed police officials to implement strict enforcement, night patrolling, drunk driving checks, awareness campaigns, and formation of District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs), while ensuring inter-departmental coordination.

Addressing police officials, he emphasised adherence to the motto: “Fair, Firm, Friendly and Professional Policing.”

He stressed that basic policing must remain the operational backbone of Telangana police, including beat patrolling, visible policing, surveillance, intelligence gathering, emergency response, crime prevention and detection, public order management, and community policing.

Shivadhar noted the role of innovation and artificial intelligence in transforming policing by enhancing crime prevention and prediction, improving situational awareness, and increasing administrative and investigative efficiency.

He further emphasised that special attention should be given to crimes against women, children, drug and narcotics offences, and cybercrime.