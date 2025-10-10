BRS protests against bus fare hike after house arrest drama

HYDERABAD: The BRS leaders, including its working president KT Rama Rao, were placed under house arrest on Thursday morning when they planned to stage a protest against the steep hike in RTC bus fares. They were, however, freed later and allowed to travel in RTC buses to Bus Bhavan to submit a memorandum to RTC Managing Director V Nagi Reddy.

Speaking to reporters later, Rama Rao urged the state government to roll back the decision to hike the ticket fares, which he said placed a significant burden on the people. He also demanded that the government immediately resolve the problems being faced by the corporation and fulfil the promises made to its employees.

Rama Rao said that the hike in fares was nothing but a deliberate plot to push the RTC towards privatisation.

During the meeting with Nagi Reddy, the BRS leaders demanded a clarification on government dues. The MD reportedly informed them that Rs 1,353 crore related to the Mahalakshmi free bus scheme was pending.

Meanwhile, T Harish Rao travelled in an RTC bus from Mehdipatnam to Bus Bhavan. He demanded immediate rollback of the hike in fares.