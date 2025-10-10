BRS slams Congress for political drama over 42% BC reservation; accuses CM Revanth of misleading people

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of enacting a “political drama” over the issue of 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local body elections.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress government of hoodwinking the BCs by enacting a drama over 42 per cent quota. Responding to the Telangana High Court issuing an interim order staying GO 9, Rama Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy “betrayed BCs through irregular and misleading actions”.

The BRS leader said that the Congress misled people with a GO that could not withstand legal scrutiny, adding that the BJP at the Centre also “stabbed BCs in the back” by keeping related bills pending. “The Congress used BC reservations as a tool to delay elections, fearing public anger over its 22 months of failed governance,” he said.

He alleged that from the caste census to the issuance of the GO, every step reflected deceit and political manipulation. Instead of seeking all-party support to pursue the issue in Delhi, Revanth Reddy “staged dramas” for publicity, the BRS working president alleged.

He warned that by cheating BCs with an unworkable GO and misleading four crore people with fake guarantees, the Congress has invited public wrath.

Meanwhile, Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao posted on X: “Despite being in power at the Centre for over 55 years, the Congress had never sincerely fought for BC reservations.”

“If the Congress truly believes in social justice, let its national leaders fight for 42 per cent BC reservations in Delhi,” he demanded and added that the BRS is always ready to join such a genuine struggle.