Congress govt’s negligence led to setback in HC: BJP president Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday held the Congress government squarely responsible for the high court issuing an interim order staying GO 9, which sought to provide 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, he alleged that the Congress government’s negligence and lack of legal preparedness had led to the setback in court. He demanded that the state immediately approach the Supreme Court to safeguard the interests of BCs after rectifying the legal lapses that led to the stay.

The BJP leader criticised the government for issuing the local body election notification prematurely, even before the completion of the mandatory three-month period for the Governor to act on the Bill passed by the Assembly on August 31.

Calling the move “illegal and politically motivated,” he said the Congress ignored the Supreme Court’s clear observation that the Governor must decide on a Bill within three months. Accusing the government of playing politics over BC reservations, the BJP chief said the Congress was “sacrificing BC interests for short-term political gain.”

He also refuted the Congress’ charge that the BJP was obstructing the implementation of reservations, calling it a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

“The BJP has always stood by the cause of BCs,” he said, pointing out that the party was fighting in the Supreme Court for 57% BC reservations in Madhya Pradesh, which, he added “clearly proves our commitment to social justice.”