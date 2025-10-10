Man kills friend,dismembers body and scatters pieces in Telangana

KHAMMAM: What began as a routine missing person’s case has turned into a tale of premeditated murder. The Khammam Rural police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, for the killing of Gatla Venkateshwarlu. Investigations revealed that the crime was meticulously planned, with the prime accused, Parimi Ashok, allegedly turning to YouTube to learn how to dismember a body before carrying out the act to rob the victim and clear his mounting debts.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Khammam Rural ACP B Tirupathi Reddy said that Ashok (36), a native of Chityala village in Vatsavai mandal of NTR district, Andhra Pradesh, had completed his M.Pharmacy course and worked in private firms after losing both parents to illness a few years ago. However, his income was insufficient to sustain his extravagant lifestyle. Hoping to turn his fortunes around, he ventured into banana cultivation, borrowing heavily to fund it — only to suffer major losses that plunged him deeper into debt.

During this period, Ashok became acquainted with Kommu Nagma, who worked as an assistant at a private hospital in Khammam. Their friendship developed into an affair. Around the same time, Ashok met Gatla Venkateshwarlu, also known as Venkat, at the Khammam Library. Venkat, who hailed from Kamepalli village and lived in Hyderabad, was financially well-off.

Ashok also befriended Penti Krishna, a farmer who worked in drip irrigation. As his financial situation worsened, Ashok conspired with Nagma and Krishna to kill Venkat for his gold and cash. Krishna reportedly asked Ashok how one could kill a person easily, to which Ashok replied that slitting the throat would ensure a quick death without much noise.