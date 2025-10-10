Pregnant woman forced to walk 2 km to reach ambulance

SANGAREDDY: In yet another shocking incident, a pregnant woman was forced to walk about two kilometres to reach an ambulance to go to the hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday but came to light on Thursday. According to sources, a pregnant woman from Vachu hamlet in Kangti mandal of Narayankhed constituency developed labour pains and decided to go to the primary health centre in Kangti.

As the road was damaged due to heavy rains, she had to walk for two kilometres to reach the ambulance. She was admitted to the hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy. Both mother and child are safe, doctors said.

Locals have urged the authorities to lay proper roads to the hamlets immediately.