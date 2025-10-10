Southwest monsoon set to retreat from Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department has not issued any forecast for rainfall in Telangana until October 13, signalling the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the state. However, a yellow alert for thunderstorms remains in place until October 13.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Annapureddipalle Bhadradri Kothagudem (10.4 cm), Tipparthy in Nalgonda (7.87 cm), Mulakalapalle in Bhadradri Kothagudem (7.27 cm) and Narketpally in Nalgonda (6.97 cm).

The state’s day average rainfall stood at 5 mm against 3.5 mm the normal. The highest maximum temperature of 35.0°C was recorded at Adilabad. GHMC’s average rainfall was 3.7 mm against the normal 5.5 mm. The highest maximum temperature of 32.9°C was recorded at Bholakpur Comm Hall, near Musheerabad police station (Hyderabad).

The state’s cumulative rainfall (June 1 to October 9) is 1028.7 mm against the normal 776.8 mm with 32% deviation.

GHMC’s cumulative rainfall stood at 933.4 mm against the normal 667.2 mm.