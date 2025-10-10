Tahsildar in ACB net over Rs 2 lakh bribe

NALGONDA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nalgonda range unit, on Thursday arrested Gugulothu Krishna, tahsildar Chityal mandal, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. A private individual, Gattu Ramesh, was also arrested in connection with the case.

The ACB caught the tahsildar red-handed while he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 2 lakh routed through Ramesh from the complainant. The bribe was reportedly taken to facilitate the mutation of agricultural land in survey No 172 of Gundrampalli village and to submit a detailed survey report for land in survey No 167 to the Chityal police station which pertains to the property owned by M/s Ratna Housing and Estates Private Limited.

The amount was recovered from the Tahsildar’s possession. Both accused have been arrested and will be produced before the Nampally court in Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.