Telangana emerges as talent hub, pulls professionals from across India

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as one of India’s most talent-positive states, drawing far more professionals than it loses, highlighting its growing appeal for global capability centres (GCCs), according to the research report “Telangana: The Next-Gen GCC Powerhouse.” The report by specialist staffing firm Xpheno identifies Telangana, along with Karnataka and Haryana, as one of only three Indian states with a Positive Talent Balance (PTB).

Over the past year, GCCs in Telangana welcomed 13,500 professionals from other states while losing only 7,100, resulting in a net gain of 6,400 professionals. This ranks Telangana second nationally for PTB, behind only Karnataka.

The findings underline Hyderabad’s rising appeal as a work destination and reflect Telangana’s success in creating an ecosystem that blends opportunity, affordability, and strong state support.

“Telangana is firmly talent-positive, meaning more professionals are choosing to move here than leave,” said Xpheno Co-founder Kamal Karanth.