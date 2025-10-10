Telangana emerges as talent hub, pulls professionals from across India

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as one of India’s most talent-positive states, drawing far more professionals than it loses, highlighting its growing appeal for global capability centres (GCCs), according to the research report “Telangana: The Next-Gen GCC Powerhouse.” The report by specialist staffing firm Xpheno identifies Telangana, along with Karnataka and Haryana, as one of only three Indian states with a Positive Talent Balance (PTB).
Over the past year, GCCs in Telangana welcomed 13,500 professionals from other states while losing only 7,100, resulting in a net gain of 6,400 professionals. This ranks Telangana second nationally for PTB, behind only Karnataka.
The findings underline Hyderabad’s rising appeal as a work destination and reflect Telangana’s success in creating an ecosystem that blends opportunity, affordability, and strong state support.
“Telangana is firmly talent-positive, meaning more professionals are choosing to move here than leave,” said Xpheno Co-founder Kamal Karanth.
Global giants across industries have established their GCCs in Telangana. Key employers include Microsoft, IBM, Google, Qualcomm, Salesforce, Wells Fargo, HSBC, S&P Global, Novartis, Optum, and Boeing.
In several sectors, Telangana hosts anchor GCCs such as Wells Fargo in banking, Novartis in pharmaceuticals, and Optum in healthcare IT, creating ecosystems that attract smaller and mid-sized companies.
India currently hosts 50 per cent of the world’s GCCs, employing 1.9 million professionals and generating USD 65 billion in revenue, expected to exceed USD 100 billion by 2030. Hyderabad’s share is expanding rapidly, with over 360 GCC units employing 2.7 lakh professionals operating in Telangana.
Xpheno projects 85-100 new GCCs will be announced across India in 2025, with Hyderabad expected to maintain its lead among preferred destinations.