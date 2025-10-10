Telangana mulls German solar tech to strengthen power sector, aid farmers

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday directed the officials to look into the possibility of integrating German technologies into the solar energy sector in the state.

A German delegation met the deputy chief minister at the Secretariat and informed him that they have come up with certain proposals after learning about the Telangana government’s keen interest in generation and utilisation of solar energy.

After looking into the proposals, the deputy CM directed Energy Department Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal to study how the German solar technologies can be integrated into Telangana’s power sector. “Assess how their proposals will help in strengthening our power sector, both technologically and economically,” he said.

He also instructed the Principal Secretary to prepare a detailed report after studying the proposals submitted by the German representatives.

Vikramarka also revealed that the government was exploring ways to supply solar power to both agricultural pump sets and Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries.

“Our government is currently supplying free power to 29 lakh agricultural pump sets and up to 200 units of electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme,” he added.

“The government’s primary objective is to develop a model where farmers and Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries can earn a steady monthly income as part of this solar energy initiative,” he said.

Transco CMD D Krishna Bhaskar, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui, State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (REDCO) CMD Anila Vavilla, German delegates Dr Sebastian and Dr Raghu Chaliganti were present on the occasion.