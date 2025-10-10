Telangana SEC suspends local body elections after High Court stays BC reservation GO 9

HYDERABAD: Hours after the Telangana High Court stayed GO 9, which provided 42 per cent reservation for the Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday put the local body election process on hold until further orders.

In its initial statement, the SEC said it would “abide by the directions issued by the Telangana High Court”.

Later, after examining the court order, it formally announced that the election process had been put on hold. In a late-night communication, the Commission said the election notifications (G-761/1 and G-762/1) dated September 29 are kept in abeyance with immediate effect until further notification.

MCC, nomination process suspended

The SEC added that, following the high court’s directions, the Model Code of Conduct, nominations and all other election-related processes stand suspended until further orders. Earlier, the nomination process for the first phase, covering ZPTCs and MPTCs, began at 11 am and continued till evening. Officials received 16 nominations for ZPTCs and 103 for MPTCs across the state.