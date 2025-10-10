We’ll fight politically, legally to protect BC quota: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday made it clear that the government and the Congress will fight both legally and politically to secure 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, he alleged that the BRS and BJP were responsible for the current situation with regard to BC reservations.

The deputy chief minister said that while the previous BRS government had imposed a ceiling of 50 per cent on reservations in local bodies, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was blocking assent to the bills passed by the Telangana Assembly to enhance the reservations in the state.

“Now, the BRS and BJP have no right to blame the Congress government,” he said, adding: “In 2018, the then BRS government passed a law setting a cap on BC reservations in local bodies at 50 per cent. That law has today become an obstacle to implementing 42 per cent reservations for BCs. The BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to block the bill enhancing BC reservations to 42 per cent after it was passed by the state Assembly and sent to the President for assent.”

He further said: “The high court has directed that elections must be held by September 30, 2025. We tried to give 42 per cent reservations to BCs so elections could be held. Today, the BRS and BJP are blaming us. We carried out a scientific survey and converted those findings into a bill. The bill we presented in the Assembly is pending with the Governor. Who stopped the bill that the Telangana Assembly unanimously approved and sent? The BJP government, right? The BJP blocked the bills. People will not forgive the BRS and BJP.”