Telangana

Apologise to BCs for cheating them, step down from position: BRS to Telangana CM Revanth

Claiming that Congress has yet again cheated the BCs, BRS leader Dayakar Rao demanded that Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to these communities and step down as chief minister.
BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao
BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HANAMKONDA: Alleging that the Congress leaders knew that the local body elections could not be conducted as per schedule, BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to the BC communities for allegedly duping them with the promise of enhancing reservations.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hanamkonda, Dayakar Rao said: “For more than half a century, the Congress has not initiated any measures to increase BC reservations.”

“KTR (BRS working president) has stated in the Assembly that the enhanced reservations cannot be implemented without a constitutional amendment and without the the consent of the Union government,” he said.

Claiming that the Congress has yet again cheated the BCs, Dayakar Rao demanded Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to these communities and step down as chief minister.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
BRS Leader KTR
BC reservation

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com