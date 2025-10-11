Apologise to BCs for cheating them, step down from position: BRS to Telangana CM Revanth

HANAMKONDA: Alleging that the Congress leaders knew that the local body elections could not be conducted as per schedule, BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to the BC communities for allegedly duping them with the promise of enhancing reservations.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hanamkonda, Dayakar Rao said: “For more than half a century, the Congress has not initiated any measures to increase BC reservations.”

“KTR (BRS working president) has stated in the Assembly that the enhanced reservations cannot be implemented without a constitutional amendment and without the the consent of the Union government,” he said.

Claiming that the Congress has yet again cheated the BCs, Dayakar Rao demanded Revanth Reddy tender an unconditional apology to these communities and step down as chief minister.