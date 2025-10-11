Eatala says he will hand over B forms to candidates aspiring to contest Huzurabad local body polls

KARIMNAGAR: BJP leader and Malkajigiri MP Eatala Rajender on Friday asserted that he himself will hand over B forms to candidates aspiring to contest in the upcoming local body elections in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Rajender said, “I have been serving the people of Huzurabad as their leader for the past 25 years. The people are my ocean of strength. I myself will present B forms to the candidates to contest in the local body elections.”

Referring to the high court issuing an interim order staying GO 9, he alleged that the Congress government has created chaos over BC reservations.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cheated all the Backward Communities,” Rajender said. The BJP leader demanded that the Congress government apologise to the people for creating this chaotic situation.

“The Congress enacted a drama over the BC quota issue. Now, it has lost face with this fiasco. How can the Congress leaders now seek votes in the local body elections?” he wondered.