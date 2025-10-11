Kavitha’s sudden concern for job seekers just a political drama, alleges Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at suspended BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha for criticising the Congress government over the unemployment issue, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao on Friday accused the former of using the plight of youth to gain political mileage.

Addressing the media at the Congress Legislative Party office here in the city, he said Kavitha’s sudden concern for job seekers was “nothing but a political drama”.

“Kavitha is playing with the lives of unemployed youth for her political survival. If she truly cares, she should stage her protests not at RTC X Roads but in front of her father’s farmhouse,” he said.

“It was her father’s government that leaked and sold question papers, and played with the aspirations and lives of the unemployed youth. Where was Kavitha when injustice was being meted out to the unemployed?” he wondered.

Alleging that recruitment notifications were delayed or held up in court cases during the BRS regime, he said: “Those who never spoke a word in support of the unemployed are now pretending to fight for them. We fought for their rights then, and we are delivering justice to them now,” he asserted.

Defending the Congress government, he said recruitments were being conducted in a transparent and systematic manner, strictly following court directions. “The people’s government has already filled over 60,000 posts, and several departments have issued new notifications. More are on the way,” he added.