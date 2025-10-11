Let’s win JH seat, present it as gift to PM Modi: Ramchander to BJP workers

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao has called upon party cadre and leaders to work hard to secure a victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection and dedicate it as a “gift” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was speaking at a meeting held here on Friday to chart the course for the byelection. Chaired by Ramchander Rao, the meeting was attended by Union minister G Kishan Reddy, RS member K Laxman, MLCs, party organisation secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari, in-charge Abhay Patil, corporators, and the Hyderabad district chief.

Addressing the gathering, Ramchander Rao urged leaders to commence grassroots-level work immediately. He stated that the people of Telangana, fed up with “corrupt” governments of both the Congress and BRS, are now expecting a “double engine sarkar”.

He alleged that both rival parties deceived Backward Classes (BCs) with false promises on reservations, asserting that only the BJP is truly committed to ensuring justice for BC communities across the nation. He also launched a sharp attack on the state government, questioning the allocation of land for graveyards within residential colonies and accusing the Revanth Reddy government of demolishing temples in the city.

He further highlighted the unfulfilled promises of the previous BRS government, which pledged to develop Hyderabad into a global city but failed. “Now the Congress is making the same hollow promise at a time when it cannot even maintain manholes, which are causing fatalities during heavy rains,” he alleged.