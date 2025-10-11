NHRC orders inquiry into police assault on farmer in Telangana

NALGONDA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered an inquiry and appropriate action against police personnel following allegations that a tribal farmer was brutally beaten and subjected to third-degree methods within the Wadapally police station limits in Damarcherla mandal, Nalgonda district. The incident reportedly took place after the farmer participated in a protest over urea shortage on September 9.

The victim, Dhanavath Sai Siddu of Kothathanda village in Damarcherla mandal, joined the protest against urea scarcity when police intervened and took him into custody.

At the station, Sai Siddu alleges that Sub-Inspector Srikanth Reddy and other constables beat him indiscriminately for nearly 25 minutes using belts and lathis.

He alleged that they hurled casteist abuses at him, forced him to perform exercises despite his injuries, and continued the assault even after he lost consciousness.

He further alleged that police officers threatened to deny him bail if he revealed the incident, and that his wife was also subjected to casteist abuse. Following a complaint lodged by social activist Revanth, the NHRC took serious note of the issue and directed the Nalgonda district Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed action-taken report.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Sharath Chandra Pawar said, “The order copies clearly state that we have been asked to inquire into the matter and submit a report accordingly.”