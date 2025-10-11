Telangana BC leader Ram Koti joins Kavitha’s Jagruthi

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday declared that her organisation will fight against the Congress government’s failures. Prominent BC leader Ram Koti, along with 350 followers, joined Jagruthi in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said that Jagruthi stands for struggle and revolution. She slammed the Congress for allegedly betraying women, halting the KCR Kit scheme and failing to deliver on the promise of providing jobs and gold to brides.

She also called for united efforts to secure 42% BC reservations. Kavitha also held a meeting with BC and UPF leaders to chalk out strategies for launching a strong movement for the cause of BCs.